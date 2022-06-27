ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man who planned to offer carriage rides at an event in St. Cloud was killed when he was trampled by one of the Clydesdale horses.
St. Cloud police said the incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The 44-year-old man, from Isanti, was walking the horses when he lost control and was run over by one of them.
The horses ran off with the carriage still attached and the man's child inside, but stopped when the wagon became stuck on a tree. The child was not injured, police said.
A family member was able to get the horses into a trailer with no additional injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
46 dead after trailer carrying migrants found in San Antonio
Forty-six people were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer and 16 others were taken to hospitals in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, officials in San Antonio said.
Variety
AP PHOTOS: In Kenya, nearly a decade of mangrove restoration
The village of Gazi Bay on Kenya's coast, just 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of bustling Mombasa and tucked away from the country's well-trodden tourism circuit, has gained traction in recent years as a model for restoring and tending carbon-sucking mangrove trees that now crowd its bright green shoreline.
Nation
Britney Spears' ex ordered to trial on stalking charge
A California judge found Monday that there is enough evidence against a man once briefly married to Britney Spears who showed up uninvited at the pop star's wedding to go to trial on a felony stalking charge.
Nation
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle set to be released on bond
Bond has been set for "Tiger King" star Bhagavan "Doc" Antle on charges he laundered more than half a million dollars, money federal prosecutors have said that he believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.
Politics
Houston-area sheriff withdraws as candidate for ICE director
A Houston-area sheriff said Monday that he has withdrawn from consideration for Immigration and Customs Enforcement director.