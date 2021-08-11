MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities say an 18-year-old Minnesota man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a 2019 homicide in eastern South Dakota.

Clay County, Minnesota, Sheriff Mark Empting says the Moorhead man is being held on a first-degree murder charge out of Watertown, South Dakota.

Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson says police apprehended the suspect after they were notified that an arrest warrant had been issued in South Dakota, KVRR-TV reported.

Watertown police reported in 2019 that a 16-year-old Moorhead boy was suspected of causing the death of 43-year-old Dawn Meyer as he attempted suicide. Police said the boy was driving a car when he slammed into an SUV on U.S. Highway 212 as Meyer was on her way to work.

Police said the boy was going at least 100 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Empting said the suspect will be held in Moorhead until he's extradited to South Dakota.