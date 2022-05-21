A 78-year-old man from Kellogg, Minn., was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Kellogg in Wabasha County. The other driver was hospitalized with noncritical injuries.

Jaidyn Rose Schutz, 19, of Welch, Minn., was southbound on Hwy. 61 when her pickup truck and a sedan driven by James Leroy Gander collided at Hwy. 42 shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not involved, the patrol said.