6 p.m. Monday, New York
TV: ESPN
Format: Three rounds of 12 picks each
The Lynx have the second overall pick and will pick fourth in the second and third rounds (16th and 28th overall). They also picked up the final pick in the first and second rounds — 12th and 24th — from Las Vegas last year in exchange for the No. 8 and 13 picks in the 2022 draft. Coach Cheryl Reeve said the team is looking to build around two-time All-Star forward Napheesa Collier and indicated it was pretty close to a consensus with the No, 2 pick.
With South Carolina center Aliyah Boston is expected to go to Indiana at No. 1, the Lynx will likely choose from Maryland's Diamond Miller, Haley Jones of Stanford, Stephanie Soares of Iowa State and Villanova's Maddy Siegrist with the second pick.
It is less clear who the Lynx will do with their later picks. With the 12th and final pick of the first round, a couple of UConn players could be available in Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Dorka Juhász, and Reeve has a long history of drafting Huskies players.
First round
1.Indiana
2. Lynx
3.Dallas
4.Washington
5.Dallas
6.Atlanta
7.Indiana
8.Atlanta
9.Seattle
10. Los Angeles
11. Dallas
12. Lynx
Second round
13. Indiana
14. Los Angeles
15. Atlanta
16. Lynx
17. Indiana
18. Seattle
19. Dallas
20. Washington
21.Seattle
22. Connecticut
23. Chicago
24. Lynx
Third round
25. Indiana
26. Los Angeles
27. Phoenix
28. Lynx
29. Mercury
30. New York
31. Dallas
32. Washington
33. Seattle
34. Connecticut
35. Chicago
36. Las Vegas