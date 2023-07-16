When Lynx forward Napheesa Collier stepped on the court for Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, she wasn't new to the stage.

This was Collier's third All-Star appearance. But for the first time the 26-year-old former University of Connecticut star took her place among the game's elite as a mom — and while carrying the torch for the Lynx on her own.

"It's kind of a new era in our organization," said Collier, who ranks fourth in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 21.3 points per game. "Everyone who won the last championship is gone. It's kind of our time to start over."

Two years after Minnesota's fourth WNBA title in 2017, Collier was a rookie All-Star alongside fellow Lynx players Sylvia Fowles and Odyssey Sims. In 2021, she again joined Fowles, who was the face of the franchise before retiring last year.

It's Phee's team now, and nobody expected that transition to happen overnight.

"It forces you to grow as a player," Collier said.

Coming back strong after missing most of the 2022 season to have her first child, Collier embraced a new leadership role with the Lynx. Coach Cheryl Reeve never named only one team captain for a season until giving Collier the honor this year.

The Lynx opened the season 0-6. But Collier averaged 25 points during a stretch that led to a turnaround with nine wins in 12 games, and they sit at 9-11 at the All-Star break.

"I feel like Cheryl and Syl were kind of preparing me since I was a rookie," Collier said. "I became a captain pretty early. Syl knew she was retiring soon, so they were [getting ready] to pass that baton. I'm really trying to be the best captain and teammate I can be."

New and improved Phee

Collier accepted Reeve's challenge to carry the post-dynasty Lynx. That meant first putting in the grinding work to play again after giving birth to her daughter, Mila, last May.

Alex Bazzell, whom Collier married last October, is also her full-time trainer. They worked together to get her back for the final four games in August last season to play with Fowles one last time. She averaged just 7.3 points. She wasn't nearly herself physically yet.

"Getting her legs back under her might have had something to do with it," Reeve said. "She was off for so long."

Another offseason helped improve Collier's conditioning and strengthened key areas of her game. She returned to the Lynx a better ballhandler and outside shooter. There's no second-guessing taking three-pointers, Reeve said. Collier has made 22 three-pointers after 19 games this season, already surpassing her 21 total three-pointers two years ago.

"She worked hard on her perimeter game," Reeve said. "For four years, it was a beg to say, 'Shoot that, you're open.' Now she knows it's a green light."

In June through early July, Collier scored 30 points or more four times for Minnesota, including back-to-back 30-point efforts vs. Seattle.

In a memorable performance on June 29 at Seattle, Collier hit the go-ahead shot with 1.8 seconds left to finish with 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six blocks in the 99-97 double-overtime victory. And she became the second player in WNBA history to record at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game.

"It just feels like I'm living up to my potential," Collier said. "It feels good to implement things I've worked on."

How to lead

The second game of the season, Collier really didn't have a handle on being the go-to player down the stretch.

The Lynx led Atlanta by 19 points in the third quarter at Target Center before collapsing in an 83-77 loss. They were outscored 24-10 in the fourth quarter.

Collier scored 10 consecutive points to open the second half, but the Dream took control after she went scoreless for more than 11 minutes. She didn't attempt a shot in the last 2½ minutes of the game.

Not aggressive enough at times this season, Collier averaged 16.6 points in the first five games. Reeve urged her to be more selfish with the ball, saying: "I had to take the reins on the court." Sticking with that attitude has still been a process.

Collier's earlier scoring surge hit a wall recently with just 41 points combined in the last three games. A five-game win streak ended in Sunday's 113-89 loss to Las Vegas. And the Lynx dropped a second game in a row after Dallas thrashed them 107-67 Wednesday, including Collier having just 11 points in 20 minutes.

This season, Collier still receives support from Fowles, mostly through text messages: "Keep your head up" after losses, and "keep leading 'em" after wins.

"She texts after almost every game," Collier added. "It's always encouraging."

The Lynx go where Collier takes them now. She is trying to make her mark on the franchise. She is the team's only captain but can't win on her own. As well as she has played, she needs support.

"Phee makes all of us better," rookie Diamond Miller said. "But sometimes she is human. She will have games where she doesn't shoot the best. And we need to have her back."