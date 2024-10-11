Minnesota Lynx win wild Game 1 of the WNBA Finals

''We are the first team in WNBA playoff history to be down 15 and come back and win the game. So that ranks really high,'' said Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve, who has won four WNBA championships with the Lynx. ''I think it defines our team in terms of being able to get through difficult times. ... You have to be mentally tough and resilient. You have to look inward and not blame other people, and give each other confidence. And we were that team. You know, thrilled that we could hang in there.''