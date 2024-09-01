In how many cities can you stroll back and forth between an arena and ballpark to watch teams in playoff races?
Souhan: A dramatic day downtown as Lynx, Twins earn simultaneous clutch victories
The Twins and Lynx played simultaneously a few hundred yards apart and hinted at bigger games to come after the regular season ends.
You could do that in Minneapolis on Sunday.
Both games were in doubt until the final moments. Here’s how a pressurized, late-season day went for two Minnesota contenders:
10:15 a.m.: The Twins clubhouse opens to reporters. The lineup card on the wall next to equipment manager “Hot” Rod McCormick’s office features three new additions: longtime prospect Michael Helman, top prospect Brooks Lee and reliever Diego Castillo.
Christian Vázquez hugs Castillo and Helman speaks with reporters, saying making his debut after so many injuries is “part of the journey.”
When Helman arrived, he noticed teammates wearing Vikings jerseys and thought they were doing a promo. Nope. The team wears NFL jerseys on one late-season road trip every year. Helman wasn’t notified in time to bring his own.
10:35 a.m.: Twins manager Rocco Baldelli meets with the media. It’s yet another day of injury updates and plans for incoming youngsters.
I ask Baldelli if, given the tremendous time demands of his job, he has been able to keep track of the Lynx’s impressive season.
He said members of his staff, including bench coach Jayce Tingler, keep up with the WNBA, and that Lynx games are often playing in the coaches’ room.
“We watch their games, and we have a few people in particular who are really into the WNBA,” Baldelli said.
Baldelli said he will wear an Alan Page jersey on the upcoming trip to Tampa Bay.
11:15 a.m.: Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey is asked about his relationship with the Lynx. When he first got to town in 2016, he invited Lynx boss Cheryl Reeve to Target Field for a chat, With Reeve coaching Team USA as well as the Lynx this year, they haven’t been in touch as much, but he noted that Lynx sports performance coach Andrea Hayden used to work for the Twins.
“Cheryl reached out during the interview process when Andrea was a candidate for them,” Falvey said. “I think basketball is Andrea’s love, so this is really cool for her.
“Beyond that, I have always been incredibly impressed by Cheryl and the way they run their operation, and we’ve stayed in touch over the last few years. Hey, nobody in this market has been more successful than Cheryl and the Lynx.”
12:20 p.m.: Reeve meets the media at Target Center, answering questions about Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, whom the Lynx decided not to draft, and is proving to be a dominant rebounder.
Asked about the Lynx and Twins playing big games in close proximity, she said: “This year, it’s been harder to stay in touch. Last year we were in touch as they made their run, and exchanged some pleasantries.”
12:45 p.m.: On the sky lounge level of Target Field, five young men wearing Carlos Correa jerseys are passed by an older man wearing a Napheesa Collier jersey.
12:59 p.m.: The Lynx announce center Alanna Smith, one of the reasons for the team’s turnaround this season, will miss the game because of an ankle injury suffered Friday night at Dallas.
1:05 p.m.: As he ducks into the radio booth, Twins broadcaster Kris Atteberry stops in the doorway to ask about the Sky-Lynx matchup and why the Lynx have had so much trouble against a bad Dallas team this year.
1:14 p.m.: Toronto’s Ernie Clement homers off Twins starter Bailey Ober, extending two awful trends. The Jays beat the Twins 15-0 on Saturday, and Ober gave up nine runs in two innings in his previous start Monday against Atlanta.
Many groans are heard.
2:00 p.m.: Collier, the Lynx All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, is introduced at Target Center, to loud cheers.
Collier takes the court and hugs former Lynx teammate Rachel Banham, the former Lakeville North and Gophers standout now playing for Chicago.
The Lynx are the surprise of the WNBA season. Following two losing seasons, they are on pace to win 70% or more of their games for the first time since their last championship season, in 2017.
The Twins are trying to win the AL Central for the fourth time in six seasons.
The Lynx lack size, and they are facing a large, strong Chicago lineup. The Twins, because of injuries, lack depth, and are trying to end a two-week slump.
3:11 p.m.: The Twins take advantage of a Toronto throwing error and tie the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh.
Seconds later at Target Center, Reese commits an offensive foul, wiping out a three-pointer from Banham, preserving a 47-40 Lynx lead.
3:31 p.m.: Twins reliever Griffin Jax, in a rare poor outing, gives up two runs in the top of the eighth. The Twins trail 3-1; the Lynx finish the third quarter ahead 60-51.
3:39 p.m.: Royce Lewis, who hadn’t hit a home run since Aug. 12, delivers a go-ahead, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to put the Twins ahead. Meanwhile, the Lynx call timeout after Chicago cuts their lead to two in the fourth quarter.
3:55 p.m.: Jhoan Duran completes a scoreless ninth inning for his 20th save of the season as the Twins win 4-3.
4:03 p.m.: Lynx forward Dorka Juhász dribbles out the clock on a 79-74 victory, and Lynx players conduct their traditional winning on-court dance, while the Twins were donning their NFL jerseys.
The Lynx are 24-9, third in the WNBA standings. The Twins are 74-62, tied for second in the AL Central and holding a wild-card playoff spot.
On the first day of September, playing a couple hundred yards apart, both teams hinted at bigger games in October.
