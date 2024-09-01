Souhan: A dramatic day downtown as Lynx, Twins earn simultaneous clutch victories

11:15 a.m.: Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey is asked about his relationship with the Lynx. When he first got to town in 2016, he invited Lynx boss Cheryl Reeve to Target Field for a chat, With Reeve coaching Team USA as well as the Lynx this year, they haven’t been in touch as much, but he noted that Lynx sports performance coach Andrea Hayden used to work for the Twins.