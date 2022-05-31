Minnesota Lynx (2-7, 1-4 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-3, 2-2 Eastern Conference)
College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Dream host the Minnesota Lynx.
Atlanta went 8-24 overall with a 4-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dream averaged 8.9 steals, 4.6 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.
Minnesota finished 22-10 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Lynx averaged 6.8 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Dream: None listed.
Lynx: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
