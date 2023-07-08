6 p.m. Sunday vs. Las Vegas • Target Center • BSN

Las Vegas update: The Aces, who have a league-best 16-2 record, are coming off an 80-78 loss on Friday at Dallas, ending their nine-game winning streak. Las Vegas led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but the Wings completed the comeback when Natasha Howard made two free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining. ... A'ja Wilson scored 18 points, and Kelsey Plum scored 21 to lead the Aces on Friday. Wilson is averaging 19.7 points and 9.2 rebounds. ... The Aces are second in the league in three-pointers made (159) and three-point percentage (37.7). Jackie Young is tied for the WNBA lead (with Karlie Samuelson) in three-point field goal percentage (48.2), while Chelsea Gray is third (45.3).

Lynx update: The Lynx are 0-2 against the defending-champion Aces this season, with both meetings in Las Vegas. The Aces won 94-73 on May 28 and 93-62 on June 18. That second loss left the Lynx with a 3-8 record, but they are 6-1 since then. ... On Friday at Target Center, the Lynx defeated Phoenix 75-64 for their fifth consecutive victory. It is their longest winning streak since the 2021 season when they won five consecutive games between Aug. 21 and Sept. 4. ... All-Star forward Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 12 points and 12 rebounds on Friday. She moved into eighth place on the franchise's all-time scoring list with 1,693 career points. ... Tiffany Mitchell (left wrist sprain), Aerial Powers (left ankle sprain) and Jessica Shepard (non-COVID illness) are out.

WNBA ALL-STAR ROSTERS

Captains A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart picked teams Saturday for next weekend's WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ch. 5), Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, the 15th overall pick, will play on Team Stewart. The rosters (players listed in order of selection):

Team Wilson

Starters

A'ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas

Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas

Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas

Aliyah Boston, F, Indiana

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas

Reserves

Kelsey Plum, G, Las Vegas

Allisha Gray, G, Atlanta

Alyssa Thomas, F, Connecticut

Cheyenne Parker, F, Atlanta

DeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut

Elena Delle Donne, F, Washington

Team Stewart

Starters

Breanna Stewart, F, New York

Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix

Jewell Loyd, G, Seattle

Satou Sabally, F, Dallas

Nneka Ogwumike, F, Los Angeles

Reserves

Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York

Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York

Ezi Magbegor, F, Seattle

Napheesa Collier, F, Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana

Kahleah Copper, G, Chicago