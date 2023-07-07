7 p.m. vs. Phoenix • ION

Phoenix update: The Mercury (3-13), who have the worst record in the WNBA, fell short in 99-95 loss to the Liberty on Wednesday in New York. The Liberty, who were led by Breanna Stewart's 43 points, were up by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, but the Mercury rallied to take the lead in the final two minutes before the Liberty pulled out the victory. ... Diana Taurasi scored 23 points and Brittney Griner had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Mercury. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, now has 9,881 career points. ... The loss was the eighth in the past nine games for the Mercury.

Lynx update: This the third meeting of the season between the Lynx and Mercury. The first two were played in Arizona. Phoenix won 90-81 on May 25 before the Lynx evened the season series with an 86-76 victory July 1. ... The Lynx opened a four-game homestand on Wednesday with a 90-83 victory over Indiana. The victory was the fourth consecutive — and eighth in the past 11 games — for the Lynx (8-9). ... Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 32 points Wednesday. It was the fourth time this season she has scored at least 30 points. That is second in the WNBA behind Jewell Loyd's five times. ... Tiffany Mitchell (left wrist sprain), Aerial Powers (left ankle sprain) and Jessica Shepard (non-COVID illness) are out.