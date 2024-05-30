Phoenix Mercury at Lynx, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Target Center

TV, radio: ION; 100.3 FM, Lynx app

Stats and analysis: Tap here

Opening bell: The Lynx (4-2) lost to defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday and set lows in scoring, field-goal percentage and assists. The Mercury (3-4) added Kahleah Copper via trade — she played with Lynx players Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams last year in Chicago — and signed Natasha Cloud, who is third in the WNBA in assists. Diana Taurasi is averaging 16.4 points at age 41. Napheesa Collier of the Lynx is fourth in scoring at 22.2.

Watch her: Copper is a dynamic wing, third in the WNBA in scoring (24.7), shooting 45.8% overall and 38.3% on three-pointers. Her career high of 38 came this year against Atlanta. She has scored in double figures in six of seven games.

Injuries: Diamond Miller (knee) is out for the Lynx. Phoenix post Rebecca Allen, a free-agent signee, has missed the Suns' last two games, entering the league's concussion protocol after a fall against Dallas. Center Brittney Griner (toe) is out.

Forecast: The Lynx need a bounce-back game at home after a lopsided loss to Vegas.

