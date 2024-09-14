Lynx-Liberty game preview: TV-radio information, statistics and injury report
The Lynx must win out and New York must lose out for the Lynx to earn the top seed for the WNBA playoffs.
TV, radio: BSN Extra, Lynx radio network
Opening bell: The Lynx (28-9) begin a difficult two-game road trip at No. 1 New York (31-6) is a matchup of the league’s two hottest teams. Both teams have won five straight games. The Lynx are 9-1 in their last 10, the Liberty 8-2. Minnesota has won 12 of its last 13 games. This is the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. But one — the Lynx’s victory over New York in the Commissioner’s Cup final — doesn’t count in the regular season standings. Each has won a home game against the other. The Lynx had two double-doubles in their victory over Chicago at Target Center Friday. Courtney Williams (14 points, 10 assists, 7-for-10 shooting) became the second Lynx player in history with a points-assists double-double while shooting 70%. Alanna Smith (11 points, 12 rebounds), had a season high in rebounds. Napheesa Collier (20.3) is fourth in the league in scoring. The Lynx and the Liberty are both in the top three in the league in several categories: Offensive, defensive and net rating for starters. Also: assists, effective field goal percentage, fast-break points and three-point shooting.
Watch her: Liberty star Breanna Stewart had some stretches where her shot wasn’t falling this season. But she is building toward a playoff run. Right behind Collier in league scoring, Stewart (20.2) has averaged 21 points on 50% shooting and 43.8% three-point shooting during the Liberty’s five-game winning streak.
Injuries: Neither team reports any injuries.
Forecast: The Lynx defense has been so good since the Olympic break, especially during its recent five-game winning streak, during which opponents have combined to shoot 39.1%. That has to continue against the league’s most efficient offensive team for the Lynx to have a chance to win on the road.
The Lynx have two road games in three days against two of the other top teams in the league in New York and Connecticut.