Opening bell: The Lynx (28-9) begin a difficult two-game road trip at No. 1 New York (31-6) is a matchup of the league’s two hottest teams. Both teams have won five straight games. The Lynx are 9-1 in their last 10, the Liberty 8-2. Minnesota has won 12 of its last 13 games. This is the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. But one — the Lynx’s victory over New York in the Commissioner’s Cup final — doesn’t count in the regular season standings. Each has won a home game against the other. The Lynx had two double-doubles in their victory over Chicago at Target Center Friday. Courtney Williams (14 points, 10 assists, 7-for-10 shooting) became the second Lynx player in history with a points-assists double-double while shooting 70%. Alanna Smith (11 points, 12 rebounds), had a season high in rebounds. Napheesa Collier (20.3) is fourth in the league in scoring. The Lynx and the Liberty are both in the top three in the league in several categories: Offensive, defensive and net rating for starters. Also: assists, effective field goal percentage, fast-break points and three-point shooting.