Lynx at Los Angeles

9 p.m. Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena

TV: BSN-Plus, Lynx radio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Opening bell: This is the first of two road games on the West Coast; the team will play at Seattle on Friday. Both Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams scored 17 for the Lynx in Saturday's victory over the Mystics, and that will need to continue to make up for the expected absence of Napheesa Collier, who scored a combined 55 points in Minnesota's two victories vs. the Sparks this season. Minnesota has won six straight games in Los Angeles and has won 12 of the last 13 meetings overall. The Sparks ended an eight-game losing streak with an overtime victory over Las Vegas on Friday, but lost at home to Phoenix on Sunday. Sparks 6-6 post Azura Stevens made her season debut vs. Phoenix, coming back from an arm injury to score 10 points with six rebounds in 25½ minutes.

Watch her: Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is ninth in the WNBA in scoring (19.1), third in rebounding (10.4) and is one of four players — Collier is another — averaging a points-rebounds double-double this season. Hamby, who had double-doubles in both games vs. Minnesota this year, has averaged 23.6 points in her last five games, scoring 53 with 23 rebounds in her last two.

Injuries: Lynx F Napheesa Collier (plantar fasciitis) is doubtful and G Olivia Epoupa (thigh) is out. Sparks C Cameron Brink (knee) and G Lexie Brown (illness) are out.

Forecast: The Lynx needed all of Collier's 25 points to rally from a 12-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Sparks by five at home June 14. If she cannot play, the Lynx will need a more complete game than the one they had against Washington on Saturday.