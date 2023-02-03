The Lynx re-signed four of their own free agents and announced the signing of guard Tiffany Mitchell on Friday.

Re-signed were: forwards Bridget Carleton, Damiris Dantas, Nikolina Milic and guard Lindsay Allen.

The 5-9 Mitchell averaged 6.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.2 minutes per game for Indiana last season. She played in all 34 games with eight starts. Her 45.1% shooting was the fourth-best of her career and her 38.7% shooting on three-pointers was the third-best of her seven-year career.

Carleton averaged 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds last season, averaging 16.8 minutes. The 6-3 Dantas, battling injuries, appeared in 15 games last season, averaging 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.4 minutes. A rookie last season, Milic appeared in 31 games, averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds. A 5-8 guard, Allen appeared in the final nine games for the Lynx last season, a stint that included a 26-point performance in the season finale.

In free agency, the Lynx took a swing at signing high-profile players Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot, both of whom ended up in New York. Another player the Lynx were thought to be interested in, Azura Stevens, announced her move to Los Angeles.

Determined to give Napheesa Collier space to work on the inside with center Sylvia Fowles retired, Lynx coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve said she's interested in a center that is more of a stretch shooter on the outside on offense. When healthy, Dantas fits that bill. She had the best season of her career in 2020, the season played in the COVID-19 bubble in Florida. With Fowles out for most of the season with an injury, Dantas averaged 12.9 points and shot 43.3% on three-pointers.