6 p.m. Sunday vs. Dallas at Target Center

TV, radio: BSN, Lynx radio app

Stats and analytics: Click here.

Opening bell: In an impressive display of efficiency on both ends, the Lynx (5-2) bounced back from their loss to Las Vegas with a 95-71 victory over Phoenix. Offense? The Lynx had season highs in first-half points (55), total field goals (36) and total assists (29) and tied a season high with 14 threes made. Defense? The Lynx held their opponent under 40% shooting for the fourth time in seven games; since 2011, they are 154-7 in such games. The Lynx are first in the league in field-goal percentage (46%), three-point shooting (38.2%), assists (24.1 per game), defensive rating (92.7) and assist percentage (75.1%). Rookie Alissa Pili had a career- and team-high 20 points, leading a bench, including Dorka Juhász (13) and Cecilia Zandalasini (12), that scored 50 points, the third-highest total in team history. The Wings (3-3) had a two-game winning streak snapped in a two-point loss at unbeaten Connecticut on Friday. The Lynx split four games with the Wings last season, a series that featured Minnesota's worst loss ever (107-67). But the team rebounded to win the final two games of the season series.

Watch her: Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale has been a prolific scorer since she entered the league in 2019, when she finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to Napheesa Collier. But this year is a new level. Ogunbowale leads the league in scoring (27.5 points per game) and has scored 20 or more in every game, 25 or more three times and 35 or more twice. Her 18 points per game in 15 career games vs. the Lynx are her lowest against any WNBA opponent.

Injuries: Lynx G Diamond Miller (knee) is out. Wings F Natasha Howard (broken foot) and F Satou Sabally (shoulder) are out.

Forecast: A victory would give the Lynx their best start through eight games since they started the 2020 COVID-19 bubble season 6-2 in Florida.