In a matchup of the WNBA’s two best teams, one was, ultimately, better. In a game with the two hottest teams in the league, the Lynx left Barclays Center in Brooklyn on fire, the New York Liberty a little cooler.
Lynx top league-leading Liberty 88-79, keep alive hopes for WNBA’s top seed in playoffs
Bridget Carleton hit five three-pointers for the Lynx, who had five double-digit scorers and got off to a hot start to overcome 38 points from Breanna Stewart.
Playing their best three quarters of the season before holding on in the fourth, the Lynx beat the Liberty 88-79 on Sunday. The Lynx (29-9) won their sixth consecutive game and for the 13th time in 14 games, remaining on second place in the WNBA with at least a mathematical chance remaining for a top seed over the Liberty (31-7).
The Lynx got scoring from everyone, but the most from Bridget Carleton, who had a season-high 19 points. The Lynx had two 9-0 runs in the first quarter. And they had an 11-0 start to the third. They were up as many as 26 late in the third quarter, by 24 entering the fourth.
Of course, the Liberty were not going to lay down. Breanna Stewart scored 17 of her 38 points in the fourth quarter, which started with a 13-0 New York run. Ultimately the Liberty pulled within eight on Stewart’s three-pointer with 4:40 left.
But the Lynx held on, ramping back up the defense, doing enough on offense.
Kayla McBride hit a three-pointer with 3:25 left, pushing the Lynx lead back to 11. Myisha Hines-Allen made two free throws with 2:12 left and the lead was an insurmountable 13.
Eight players scored for the Lynx, who had 26 assists on 35 made shots. Five were in double figures: Carleton, Napheesa Collier (18 with 13 rebounds), Courtney Williams (15 and five assists) and McBrde (11). Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points in 19 minutes off the bench.
Sabrina Ionescu (13) was the only other Liberty player in double figures, and she shot 4-for-21 from the floor. The Lynx shot 53% and made nine of 18 three-pointers. They held the Liberty to 39.1% shooting overall and to 8-for-28 on threes.
The first quarter was one of the best 10 minutes the Lynx have played this season. In those 10 minutes, the Lynx had two 9-0 runs, had six players score at least four points and shot better than 70%.
Carleton hit two threes and scored eight points. She, McBride, and Natisha Hiedeman all hit three-pointer in the corner, during which the Lynx led by as many as 14.
The lead grew to 17 when Hines-Allen scored to put the Lynx up 37-20.
But then the Liberty got things going on the offensive end. Jonquel Jones — held scoreless and without a shot in the first quarter — scored eight in the second.
And Stewart got red hot. She scored 12 points in the second quarter, including 10 straight for New York as the Liberty fought back, at one point drawing within 10 on Stewart’s basket with 3:39 left in the half. But Collier hit a shot clock buzzer-beating turnaround and Hines-Allen hit two free throws to push the Lynx lead to 15 before Stewart scored the final bucket of the half, putting the Lynx lead at the same 13 it was after a quarter, 52-39.
At the half eight Lynx players had scored. Meanwhile, Stewart, Ionescu and Jones had scored 34 of New York’s 39 points.
