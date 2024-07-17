Wednesday afternoon at Target Center, on the Minnesota Lynx's annual, loud, youth camp day, the Lynx came back to beat Atlanta 86-79.

And that's saying something, considering the Dream shot the ball better than any Lynx opponent so far this year.

Or that the Dream bench, bolstered by the return of Rhyne Howard, scored 52 points.

Or that the Lynx shot south of 40% themselves.

But the Lynx — particularly Natisha Hiedeman — found a way in front of 15,013 fans.

An 11-2 fourth-quarter run that ended with Hiedeman's third-chance basket with 1:54 left put the Lynx up seven and, as it turns out, for good. Hiedeman scored seven in that run, and 16 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.

And that helped the Lynx break a two-game losing streak and send Minnesota into the Olympic break at 17-8 and in third place in the WNBA.

Kayla McBride scored 28 points, keeping the Lynx in the game through three quarters. Alanna Smith had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double.

But it was Hiedeman, playing her best quarter in a Lynx uniform, who closed the deal. She made six of 10 fourth-quarter shots and went 3-for-6 on threes. For all that, the game wasn't truly sealed until McBride drove for a score to put the Lynx up five with 19 seconds left.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus led Atlanta (7-17) with 16 points. She was one of three Dream players to score in double figures off the bench. Howard scored 15. Atlanta lost its eighth straight.

The Lynx made 12 of 36 shots — 33.3% overall — and just four of 14 three pointers in the first half, the lowest-scoring first half of the season.

The Dream shot 52%, had the edge in bench points and rebounds.

But Atlanta led just 35-33 when the half ended.

The biggest reason: The Dream's 11 turnovers, which the Lynx turned into a 10-4 edge on points off turnovers. That and McBride's shooters kept the Lynx close in a game where the offense wasn't flowing. That continued in the third quarter, during which McBride scored 12 points.

Down two points, McBride scored, was fouled and made the free throw. Hiedeman stole the ball, fed McBride on the break, who scored, was fouled and scored her six straight point on the free throw to put the Lynx up four with less than 3 minutes left in the quarter.

But the Dream finished the quarter on a 10-2 run.

Former Lynx player Aerial Powers had a three-point play, followed by a three-point play by Destanni Henderson. By the time the quarter ended the Dream had a 60-56 lead.