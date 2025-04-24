Minnesota, Los Angeles tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Los Angeles Lakers (50-32, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -3; over/under is 206
WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers in game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Lakers beat the 110-103 in the last matchup. Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 18 points, and Anthony Edwards led the with 27 points.
The Timberwolves are 33-19 in conference matchups. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.3 rebounds. Rudy Gobert paces the Timberwolves with 10.9 boards.
The Lakers are 36-16 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 4-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Timberwolves score 114.3 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 112.2 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Timberwolves give up.