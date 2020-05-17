Minnesota added 699 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its statewide tally on Sunday, and 22 new deaths, just a day before the state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire and new rules go into effect allowing more businesses to reopen.

Since March 5, state officials and hospitals have tested more than 150,000 people for the presence of COVID-19, and diagnosed 15,668 cases of the novel viral illness. Most of those patients have since returned to health. As of Sunday’s tally, 9,571 people with confirmed cases of the illness no longer need to remain in isolation.

COVID-19 is thought to lead to only mild symptoms in at least 80% of cases, but as many as 5% of people who get it will need critical care that could potentially include mechanical ventilation and prolonged hospital stays.

Advanced age and living in a group home are risk factors for developing more severe illness. Nineteen of Sunday’s 22 newly reported fatalities happened in people who lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. All 22 were between the ages of 50 and 99.

Pre-existing health conditions are also a major factor in the death rate.

In Minnesota, at least 519 of the people who have died had one of seven chronic health conditions, state officials said. So far, only eight people have been confirmed to lack any of those conditions, while full data are not available for the other 195 people who died from COVID-19. Minnesota has seen 722 deaths from the virus.

The conditions tracked by the health department are: chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; serious heart conditions; compromised immune systems from cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation and other factors; severe obesity (BMI of 40 or higher); diabetes; chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis; and liver disease.