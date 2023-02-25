Minnesota political candidates trying to knock on apartment-dwellers' doors have run into roadblocks, and legislators are now aiming to ensure access.

DFL lawmakers are pushing a bill to clarify that candidates and campaign volunteers must be able to travel door-to-door to talk to individual residents or leave campaign materials in apartments, dorms and mobile home parks.

"Every voice needs to be heard and everyone deserves a chance to yell at their representative or the people who want to be their representatives," said bill sponsor Sen. Arik Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud.

Candidates are already supposed to have access, said Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, who is pushing the House bill. He and Putnam said property managers turn people away or tell them they can only distribute information in a lobby.

"It happens, unfortunately, a lot more than we think," Brand said.

Census workers have also run into problems, Brand noted, and he is planning to amend his bill to clarify that those workers can knock on doors.

Talking to someone in-person where "you can show you don't have horns" is important, Brand said, and going door-to-door is the most effective way to get in front of voters. So far he has not encountered opposition to the bill and said building managers sent a letter of support.