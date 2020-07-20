The Republican leader of the Minnesota Senate said he's struck a "tentative" agreement with Democrats who control the House on a series of police accountability proposals, setting a deadline of midnight on Monday to pass any deals and adjourn a special session of the Legislature.

A package of changes to policing in the state became a top priority for lawmakers after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The agreement includes a ban on the use of chokeholds and warrior-style training for officers, as well as changes in police arbitration and the creation of a new advisory council within a state officer licensing and standards board, said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake.

But more details of the package were sparse Monday morning, as legislators worked behind the scenes to draft the legislation and prepare it for a possible vote.

"We've never stopped working on this, whether we were in session or out of session. That's something we all felt was important," Gazelka said, adding that he expects to adjourn the Senate by midnight. "It's basically today or it's not going to happen."

Lawmakers hit an impasse over a package of changes to policing in the state during a special session in June, a disagreement that also hampered a deal on a package of construction projects in a bonding proposal, a small budget bill, sending COVID-19 relief to local governments and aid to businesses hit by civil unrest in the wake of Floyd's killing.

A bonding bill was still in jeopardy in the House, as Republicans in the minority said they would not support a $1.35 billion package of projects slated for a vote Monday after they were cut out of negotiations. Bonding bills need a supermajority to pass, requiring buy-in from the minority caucuses in both chambers.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said there is “tentative agreement” on a police accountability bill and he set a midnight deadline tonight to finish the work of special session.

"The [House and Senate majority] caucuses and the governor's office negotiated it without us, and that is not a good a good solution to earning votes from our caucus," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said.

It's the second special session of the summer, triggered automatically by Gov. Tim Walz's extension of a peacetime state of emergency to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Republicans have pushed back on those powers, seeking to end the state of emergency and reopen businesses and other spaces to the public.

Daudt said negotiations with the governor's office changing his emergency powers "hit a stop" over the weekend, contributing to their opposition to the bonding proposal.

Twitter: @bbierschbach