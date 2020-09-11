Minnesota lawmakers convened their fourth special session of the year on Friday, triggered by an 30-day extension of Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers that will be at the center of debate in the short session.

Both chambers are expected to vote on whether to continue the state of emergency in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said the Democratic-led House will uphold the governor’s powers in the face of GOP opposition. She cited nearly 1,900 lives lost in Minnesota since the pandemic began.

“We need these powers for this pandemic because the emergency has not passed,” she said. “House DFLers will continue to work with governor Walz to address the pandemic, to keep people safe and to rebuild the economy.”

Republicans in control of the Senate, irked by the governor’s continued use of the emergency powers to respond to the pandemic, are expected to vote to end the state of emergency on Friday. Without an affirmative vote from both chambers, Walz’s emergency powers will continue.

But Republicans have sought other ways to block or limit the actions of the DFL governor.

The Senate may also bring up the confirmation of several Walz’s commissioners, after rejecting the appointment of Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink during an August special session. Since then, Republicans have held several hearings on other commissioners, including Minnesota Pollution Control Agency head Laura Bishop, Department of Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley and Joe Sullivan, the newest member of the Public Utilities Commission.

Kelley, a former DFL state senator, received some of the heaviest criticism from Republicans during a confirmation hearing in August, grilling him on the agency’s decision to continue challenges to the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline project in northern Minnesota.

In an interview Friday with MPR News, Walz described the prospect of Kelly’s removal as part of “a pretty sad chapter in Minnesota’s history.” The governor contrasted the recent GOP attacks with the divided Legislature’s ability to pass a bipartisan budget earlier this year. He also said his commissioners are critical to his administration’s response to the pandemic.

“I think what the public needs to know is these are the people out here keeping us safe,” Walz said.

Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report

