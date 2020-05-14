In the wake of several high-profile assaults at light-rail stations recently, Minnesota lawmakers on Thursday will consider ways to improve safety aboard trains and buses in the Twin Cities.

These provisions would create a new line of defense — transit agents who would check passenger fares and assist police in maintaining order on public transportation. It’s a strategy that has been used in other cities nationwide, including San Francisco and Seattle.

The proposals come after a KSTP-TV anchor was injured in what he said was a random attack Tuesday at the Nicollet Mall light-rail station. And earlier this month, a woman was kicked in the head at a Green Line station in St. Paul, an assault that led to criminal charges against three teens.

Legislators have also proposed changing the way fare evaders are fined and prosecuted. Now, failure to pay a fare could result in a $180 fine, similar to drunken driving, assault and theft. But of the 1,500 citations issued by Metro Transit police for fare evasion last year, only 45 people paid the fine, mostly because local prosecutors often decline to pursue cases over an unpaid $2 ticket.

New proposals being considered at the Capitol include changing fare evasion to an administrative citation, similar to a traffic ticket, with escalating fines beginning at $35 and capping out at $100.

Amendments to the House omnibus transportation policy bill are expected to be introduced at the legislature Thursday. If passed, the bill would then be considered by the Senate.

Early in the session, lawmakers appeared keen to tackle the issue of transit safety — especially after a man was shot and killed on a C Line bus in downtown Minneapolis and a fatal stabbing on the Blue Line earlier this year.

Overall, violent crime on buses and trains, including rape, robbery and aggravated assault, increased 35% in 2019 over the previous year, according to Metro Transit.

But once COVID-19 struck, there was a lull in the effort to boost safety as lawmakers pivoted and focused on the pandemic and its economic fallout. However, in recent weeks, a bipartisan effort among House lawmakers has resulted in a compromise tackling the issue, said Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville. “We can’t sit back and do nothing,” he said.

Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, said “it’s really important transit users are safe.”

Last year, Metro Transit provided nearly 78 million rides to passengers, with ridership increasing to about 14 million on the Green Line light rail between Minneapolis and St. Paul, and 11 million on the Blue Line, which connects downtown Minneapolis to the Mall of America.