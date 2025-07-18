Minnesota lawmaker convicted of felony burglary for breaking into estranged stepmother's home

A Minnesota state senator was convicted of burglary Friday for breaking into her estranged stepmother's home, and faced calls for her immediate resignation from a closely divided chamber where she holds a deciding vote.
After about three hours of deliberations, the jury found Nicole Mitchell, 51, guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. She told police right after her arrest that she went there to search for her father's ashes and other mementos, but tried to back away from that story on the witness stand.
Mitchell displayed little emotion as the verdicts were read.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy was quick to issue a statement saying that Mitchell has told colleagues that she planned to resign if convicted, ''and I expect her to follow through on that pledge.''
Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson reiterated the GOP's long-standing demand for immediate resignation or face expulsion.
Gov. Tim Walz's office said he expects her to resign. But one of Mitchell's attorneys, Dane DeKrey, said in text messages that he didn't know if she would heed the calls. He said they're exploring their options for an appeal.
The Democrat from the St. Paul suburb of Woodbury maintained her innocence and refused to resign since her arrest in the early hours of April 22, 2024, at her stepmother's home in the northwestern Minnesota city of Detroit Lakes.
Mitchell's father died in 2023 at the age of 72. He had been married to Mitchell's stepmother, Carol Mitchell, for nearly 40 years.