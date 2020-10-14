If you’re looking to watch NCAA hockey champions crowned, Minnesota will be the place to be from 2023 through 2025, with three Frozen Fours -- two for the women and one for the men — coming to the State of Hockey

The NCAA on Wednesday announced sites of more than 450 preliminary and championship rounds for the 2022-23 and 2025-26 seasons, and Minnesota received four championship events, including three in hockey. They are:

• The 2023 Women’s Frozen Four at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena.

• The 2023 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

• The 2024 Men’s Frozen Four at Xcel Energy Center.

• The 2025 Women’s Frozen Four at Ridder Arena.

Minnesota Duluth will be the host of the 2023 women’s hockey finals, while the other three championships will be hosted by the University’s Twin Cities campus.

The new batch of championships joins some previously announced NCAA events in the Twin Cities that include:

• A 2021 men’s basketball regional semifinal and final at Target Center.

• The 2021 Men’s Gymnastics Championships at the University of Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.

• The 2022 Women’s Final Four basketball at Target Center.

New group leads effort

The events are coming to the Twin Cities thanks in large part of the efforts of Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE). The private nonprofit group consists of multiple Twin Cities sports power players who’ve joined to pitch large-scale sporting events on coming to the region.

The revelation of the group’s existence came Wednesday, ahead of the NCAA’s noon announcement.

Wendy Blackshaw is the president and CEO of the new MNSE organization that she started in June, but didn’t reveal the news publicly until Wednesday. The news release said the group was formed “to advance the event procurement efforts of the region and to bring an integrated, competitive approach to attracting future world-class events.”

Vikings vice president Lester Bagley said the NFL team is “all-in” on the new effort.

Blackshaw described the new nonprofit as having a “shared services” model where the cities use their collective resources to make unified sales requests to leagues and events. Then once the bid is won, Blackshaw said MNSE will create a local organizing committee as they have already done for the women’s basketball Final Four in 2022.

Blackshaw has experience in the arena; she was the vice president of marketing and sales for Super Bowl LII in 2018, responsible for raising more than $53 million in corporate donations.

With many new sports venues in the Twin Cities, there have been private conversations for years about how the region could best market itself as a host for sporting events.

Blackshaw said the new model emerged from her fundraising efforts for that 2022 women’s Final Four as well as numerous conversations with the local professional sports teams.

Marshaling the troops

For now, the staff of MNSE consists only of Blackshaw and Matt Meunier of Sports Minneapolis and Debbie Estes, a communications consultant. MNSE received initial funding from the teams and convention bureaus. They’re not seeking state money, but it’s not yet known how the group will evolve beyond the startup staff. Blackshaw cited similar organizations in Kansas City and Indianapolis as possible models for the growth.

The convention bureaus from Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington are all part of the core group behind the effort along with top officials from the University of Minnesota, the Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, Vikings, Wild and United FC.

Twins CEO Dave St. Peter and Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Bonnie Carlson are co-chairs of the MNSE board.

Bagley said once the pandemic is controlled and the economy opens, it’s going to be stiff competition for events so the group effort will be needed. He also showed optimism about sports playing a part in bringing the Twin Cities region back.

“We stand out. We have the Fortune 500 companies, the venues, the restaurants, the hotels,” he said, adding that there’s also a track record. “We’ve shown that we can deliver with the Super Bowl, Final Four and X Games.”

As evidence of the economic power of sports, Blackshaw pointed to ticket sales for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships that were to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in late March.

Before the event was canceled because of the pandemic, the tournament was projected to break the NCAA wrestling attendance record of 113,743 set two years ago in Cleveland. U.S. Bank Stadium was expected to sell out six sessions of 40,000 fans then stay in hotels and eat in restaurants.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the year when the women's Frozen Four will be played at Ridder Arena in St. Paul.