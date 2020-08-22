STILLWATER, Minn. — A Stillwater inventor is dead after apparently crashing his homemade electric bicycle.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that a Washington County Sheriff's deputy discovered 63-year-old Rory Artig's body underneath his bike off a trail in Stillwater Township early on the morning of Aug. 14. Investigators believe his bike left the path and he fell off and died as a result of injuries suffered in the fall.

Artig graduated in 1985 from Montana State University in Bozeman with a degree in mechanical engineering. His family told the newspaper that Artig hopped trains as a teenager, sailed alone and built his own kayaks. He also built his own house and invented and patented a collapsible fireplace.

His daughter, Rachel Artig, said he built her two zip lines, a balance beam and a two-story tree house. She said his electric bike could reach speeds of 40 mph.