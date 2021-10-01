The number of Minnesotans who died in episodes of intimate partner violence rose more than 40% in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified domestic violence nationwide.

At least 30 Minnesotans — including 20 women, one man, three children and six bystanders or people attempting to intervene — were killed in domestic violence-related homicides last year, according to the 2020 Homicide Report from Violence Free Minnesota.

That's the highest toll since 2015, when the statewide coalition of organizations seeking to end relationship abuse recorded 33 such deaths.

The oldest victim listed in the report was 72-year-old Klara Eugenie Wright of Dakota, Minn.; the youngest was 20-month-old Kevin Lee Shabaish Jr., whose mother, 27-year-old Jackie Ann DeFoe, was also killed in their Cloquet home on the Fond du Lac reservation.

The uptick in Minnesota is part of a global trend of intimate partner violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an overall rise in violent crime. So far this year, Violence Free Minnesota has tracked 21 intimate partner homicides.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we understand that victim-survivors are navigating increasing barriers to safety due to shutdowns, due to economic shortfalls and fallouts, due to increased isolation," said Becky Smith, Violence Free Minnesota's interim executive director, at a virtual news conference Friday. "We've also heard that as victims reach out for services, they're reporting more severe violence, and we take that to indicate that people are waiting longer to seek services and to seek help."

The annual report, which Violence Free Minnesota — formerly the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women — has released since 1989, paints a brutal picture. Of the 20 women killed by intimate partners last year, nine were shot; four were beaten; three were strangled; three were stabbed and one was run over with a car. Six were separated from their partner or attempting to leave. Six were victims of a homicide-suicide. Nine were mothers of minor children. Four were pregnant.

There were also significant racial disparities: While about 7% of Minnesotans are Black, Black people made up 40% of domestic violence homicide victims in 2020; Native Americans made up 10% of those homicides, ten times their share of the state's population.

"Violence follows the fault lines of systemic oppression — of racism and sexism, of homophobia and transphobia — and we see this reflected in the data," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who described herself as "a Native woman, as a survivor and as a child witness" at Friday's news conference. "I can tell you that every Native woman I know has experienced violence. Every single one."

Advocates noted the rise in attention and resources toward reducing intimate partner violence in Minnesota in recent years, including state task forces focused on missing and murdered Indigenous and African American women and grant money the Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz allocated this spring to support survivors of domestic violence.

Still, they said, systemic change is needed. In addition to documenting the lives lost in 2020, the report also makes recommendations, including alternative public safety responses to domestic violence; therapeutic services for child witnesses; stronger tenant protection laws; and economic empowerment programs for survivors to maintain stability.

"We are dedicated to creating a world in which we do not have to issue an annual report documenting Minnesota's intimate partner homicides," said Katie Kramer, policy director for Violence Free Minnesota.

Since 1989, the organization has documented 733 homicides. Every year, the number has not gone below double digits — the only consistent pattern across the three decades of data, said Meggie Royer, youth and prevention program manager.

"If and when the number of victims killed due to relationship abuse remains in the single digits," she said, "we will say, 'One is still too many.' "

Emma Nelson • 612-673-4509