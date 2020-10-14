The Minnesota House headed into a heated debate Wednesday to forge an agreement on a nearly $1.9 billion public works infrastructure package, possibly the Democrats’ last chance to sway enough GOP legislators to support the long-stalled measure before the Nov. 3 election.

Lawmakers need a 60% supermajority to approve a bonding bill that would authorize state borrowing for construction projects around the state. Legislators described it as an economic stimulus package that could create thousands of jobs in the pandemic.

“The most important reason to pass this bill is the jobs that the bonding portion of the bill creates. But every portion of this bill is essential to economic recovery in COVID-19,” said Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

The supermajority requirement means at least six Republicans need to join all the DFL lawmakers to vote for the bill, which has been stalled in the Legislature since the spring. If Democrats get past the roadblock in the House, the Republican-controlled Senate would be expected to approve it Thursday.

House GOP Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, raised concerns about the cost of additional debt service on the bonds, given the impending state budget deficit. Minnesota is projected to have $2.4 billion budget hole in the current two-year budget cycle and a $4.7 billion gap in the two years after that. He had previously tied passage of the bonding bill to the expiration of Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers in the pandemic, but has backed off that condition.

Over the past few days Hortman said she and Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka have been trying to adjust the bonding package to secure Daudt’s support. They had not reached a deal as the measure headed to the House floor Wednesday.

Higher spending still appeared to be the main sticking point.

“My DFL colleagues, I mean, whoowee! You guys like to spend money,” Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, said during a Ways and Means hearing this week. “As I look at this, I can’t help but wonder what the long-term consequences of these decisions are going to be.”

Daudt on Wednesday proposed using a variety of transfers from other funds, which he said are necessary to pay for the bill. He suggested transferring unused dollars from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund, the federal coronavirus relief fund and other existing funding sources.

Daudt called it a “very reasonable proposal” that does not make cuts to state agencies. But the House voted down the proposal, 77-56.

“I completely understand that for a conservative, this is a difficult bill to vote for,” Hortman said Wednesday ahead of the House floor debate. She noted that the House bill contains new spending and a tax cut that would benefit farmers and businesses making equipment purchases.

Hortman called the measure a compromise, saying it lacks some of the transit projects her Democratic colleagues wanted, such as light rail and passenger rail. But she noted the bill contains more highway funding and some money for bus rapid transit.

The House bill includes about $1.4 billion in state-backed general obligation bonds. It also includes other types of infrastructure funding, including $100 million in housing bonds and nearly $39 million from the state’s general fund — much of which is budgeted for arts, cultural and Native American facilities.

House members have tied the bonding bill to a supplemental budget proposal that would include money for direct care and treatment services, overtime for corrections workers and public safety funds to respond to civil unrest around the Twin Cities.

The bonding bill only addresses a portion of the $5 billion in funding requests the state received from around the state, said Rep. Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown, who has shepherded the bill through the House. But she stressed that it will go a long way toward helping construct and repair water infrastructure, University of Minnesota and Minnesota State campus facilities, roads, bridges and other public projects.

There is also funding in the bill to ensure the correctional facilities at Togo and Willow River remain open. The state had planned to close the two small prisons due to budget constraints.