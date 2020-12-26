A Minnesota House committee formed in response to George Floyd's killing presented a 45-page outline of policy proposals on Tuesday that covered economic development, housing, education, public safety, health and the environment.

The committee's recommendations included a new $1 billion fund to improve economic opportunities in communities of color, and the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to respond to deep-rooted issues of generational wealth loss and trauma based on racism.

"Now, it's time for the rest of the Legislature to follow through on these important recommendations to help Black, Indigenous, and People of Color live healthy, safe, and prosperous lives full of opportunity to reach their full potential," said Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul.

Other proposals included changes to state laws on cash bail and asset forfeiture. The committee called for decriminalizing marijuana and expunging nonviolent marijuana convictions, and banning menthol and flavored tobacco products.

The group's GOP members issued their own two-page set of proposals that was heavy on education reform, such as ending policies where teachers are laid off based on level of seniority, arguing that the practice undermines recruitment efforts.