Minnesota hosts Washington after Citron's 22-point showing

Washington Mystics (8-9, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (14-2, 11-1 Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -11.5; over/under is 158.5
BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics faces the Minnesota Lynx after Sonia Citron scored 22 points in the Mystics' 79-71 loss to the Dallas Wings.
The Lynx have gone 8-0 in home games. Minnesota averages 23.9 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Courtney Williams with 6.0.
The Mystics are 3-6 on the road. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 18.1 assists per game led by Brittney Sykes averaging 4.8.
Minnesota averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mystics won 68-64 in the last matchup on June 25.