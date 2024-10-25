Toronto Raptors (0-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference)
Minnesota hosts Toronto in cross-conference game
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Toronto in out-of-conference play.
Minnesota finished 56-26 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 32.3 bench points last season.
Toronto went 25-57 overall, 18-34 in Eastern Conference action and 11-30 on the road a season ago. The Raptors averaged 112.4 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.
Raptors: Kelly Olynyk: day to day (back), Bruce Brown: out (knee), RJ Barrett: day to day (shoulder), Ja'Kobe Walter: out (shoulder), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (pelvis).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
