Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-13-2, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -118, Lightning -102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Minnesota has an 11-7-1 record at home and a 21-13-2 record overall. The Wild have gone 18-6-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has a 23-11-1 record overall and a 9-7-0 record in road games. The Lightning have a +24 scoring differential, with 125 total goals scored and 101 given up.

Wednesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 12 goals with 16 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jake Middleton: out (illness), Marcus Foligno: out (lower-body).

Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.