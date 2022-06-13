Seattle Storm (8-5, 4-4 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (3-11, 1-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits the Minnesota Lynx after Breanna Stewart scored 25 points in the Storm's 84-79 win over the Dallas Wings.

The Lynx are 1-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota allows 84.4 points and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Storm are 4-4 in Western Conference play. Seattle is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Storm defeated the Lynx 97-74 in their last meeting on May 7. Stewart led the Storm with 17 points, and Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fowles is averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Aerial Powers is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Sue Bird is averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 assists for the Storm. Stewart is averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Storm: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Natalie Achonwa: out (hamstring), Moriah Jefferson: out (quad).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.