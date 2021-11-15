San Jose Sharks (7-6-1, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-4-0, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -190, Sharks +157; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the San Jose Sharks after Rem Pitlick scored three goals in the Wild's 4-2 victory against the Kraken.

The Wild are 7-4-0 in conference games. Minnesota has scored 47 goals and ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with seven.

The Sharks are 3-4-0 in Western Conference play. San Jose ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.6 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.9 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartman leads the Wild with seven goals and has 11 points. Pitlick has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Timo Meier has 12 total points while scoring five goals and totaling seven assists for the Sharks. Brent Burns has 9 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.