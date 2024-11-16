Phoenix Suns (9-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)
Minnesota hosts Phoenix after overtime win against Sacramento
Phoenix Suns (9-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Phoenix Suns after the Timberwolves took down the Sacramento Kings 130-126 in overtime.
The Timberwolves have gone 4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota scores 113.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.
The Suns have gone 7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.
The Timberwolves are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 11.3 per game the Timberwolves give up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 50.3% and averaging 20.6 points for the Timberwolves.
Kevin Durant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Suns.
LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.
Suns: 7-3, averaging 110.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.
Suns: Kevin Durant: out (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (ankle), Grayson Allen: day to day (hamstring), Bradley Beal: day to day (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.