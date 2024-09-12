Minnesota hosts Nevada in final nonconference game before daunting Big Ten start

Nevada is 2-5 all-time against teams in the Big Ten, with its most recent meeting a 27-0 loss at Iowa in 2022. The Wolf Pack beat Purdue 34-31 in 2019 and Northwestern 31-21 in 2006. ... Nevada is 11 for 11 this season in scoring on possessions that reach inside the 20-yard line, with nine of those red-zone trips resulting in a TD. ... The Wolf Pack had West Virginia transfer Cortez Braham Jr. (110 yards on nine catches) and Tarleton State transfer Jaden Smith (103 yards on four catches) hit triple-digit yardage against Georgia Southern last week, the first time they've had two 100-yard receivers in a game since 2021. ... Minnesota is 14-3 all-time against teams currently in the Mountain West Conference, with 11 consecutive wins. The last loss (17-3) came at Hawaii on Aug. 30, 1997. ... Minnesota is one of 20 teams in the FBS that have yet to allow a passing TD. The Gophers have four interceptions, a pace that would double their 2023 total of 12.