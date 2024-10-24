Minnesota hosts Maryland for homecoming. Both teams beat fading USC this month to get back on track

Maryland WR Tai Felton vs. Minnesota DBs. Felton leads the Big Ten in receptions (64) and receiving yards (803) and has logged five games for the Terrapins with nine or more catches for the most in the FBS this season. He'll go against a deep secondary that has helped the Gophers rank second in the FBS with 13 interceptions, fourth with an average allowance of 139.6 passing yards per game and fifth with an opponent pass efficiency rating of 95.15.