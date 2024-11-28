Los Angeles Clippers (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-10, 12th in the Western Conference)
Minnesota hosts Los Angeles following Harden's 43-point game
Los Angeles Clippers (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-10, 12th in the Western Conference)
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -5.5; over/under is 217.5
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after James Harden scored 43 points in the Clippers' 121-96 win over the Washington Wizards.
The Timberwolves are 5-7 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 111.3 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.
The Clippers are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 50.2 points per game in the paint led by Ivica Zubac averaging 13.7.
The Timberwolves average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 109.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 111.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Timberwolves.
Harden is averaging 21.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers.
LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.
Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Joe Ingles: day to day (soleus).
Clippers: Kobe Brown: day to day (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Norman Powell: day to day (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.