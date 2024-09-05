Minnesota hosts FCS foe Rhode Island in attempt to rebound from flubbed opener

Minnesota must rebound from an error-filled 19-17 loss to North Carolina, the only defeat by any of the Big Ten's 18 teams on opening weekend. The Gophers face a daunting start to their Big Ten schedule in two weeks, with three straight ranked opponents in Iowa, Michigan and USC, so their margin for error is already gone for staying competitive in the supersized conference and getting a bowl bid. QB Max Brosmer finished better than he started in his Big Ten debut and now faces a familiar foe in Rhode Island. While playing for conference rival New Hampshire, Brosmer faced the Rams three times and completed 84 of 126 passes for 930 yards, six TDs and one interception. He also had two rushing TDs. Rhode Island won two of the three games.