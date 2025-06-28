Minnesota hosts Connecticut following overtime win

Connecticut Sun (2-14, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (13-2, 11-1 Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Connecticut Sun after the Lynx took down the Atlanta Dream 96-92 in overtime.
The Lynx are 7-0 on their home court. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 84.2 points and is shooting 46.5%.
The Sun are 1-8 in road games. Connecticut has a 1-8 record against teams above .500.
Minnesota's average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 71.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 74.9 Minnesota gives up to opponents.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lynx won 76-70 in the last matchup on May 23.
TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 13 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.