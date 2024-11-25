Houston Rockets (12-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8, 11th in the Western Conference)
Minnesota hosts conference rival Houston
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -3; over/under is 220.5
BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets.
The Timberwolves have gone 5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 4-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Rockets have gone 7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is eighth in the NBA scoring 53.0 points per game in the paint led by Sengun averaging 12.4.
The Timberwolves make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (42.7%). The Rockets average 113.8 points per game, 3.0 more than the 110.8 the Timberwolves give up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Timberwolves.
Jalen Green is shooting 38.2% and averaging 18.7 points for the Rockets.
LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.
Rockets: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 52.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Mike Conley: day to day (toe).
Rockets: Steven Adams: day to day (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
