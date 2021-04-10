Chicago Bulls (22-29, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (13-40, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Minnesota Timberwolves after Zach LaVine scored 50 points in the Bulls' 120-108 loss to the Hawks.

The Timberwolves are 8-17 in home games. Minnesota is 6-20 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls have gone 12-13 away from home. Chicago is 4-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 133-126 in the last meeting on Feb. 24. LaVine led Chicago with 35 points, and Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves scoring 24.9 points per game, and is averaging 11.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Jaden McDaniels is shooting 54.1% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Bulls with 10.2 rebounds and averages 22.9 points. Tomas Satoransky is averaging 6.1 assists and 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 114.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points on 49.2% shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, six steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: out (tibia).

Bulls: Adam Mokoka: out (not with team), Devon Dotson: out (not with team), Garrett Temple: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.