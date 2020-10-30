In an effort to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport, Minnesota Hockey has named Jeffrey Baidoo as its equity advisor, a new volunteer position that will lead a committee to develop, implement and track progress in strategic initiatives.

Baidoo, an Edmonton, Alberta, native, is a fan relations account executive for the Wild. The graduate of Waseca High School and the University of Minnesota, Baidoo an active member of USA Hockey’s Equity advisement team, which is in the training phase of a nationwide effort to develop a strategy to embrace and advance diversity in hockey.

“I’m excited to bring my passion for hockey to support and show an appreciation for people with gender differences, multicultural backgrounds, and various life experiences to embrace unification and opportunity within the Minnesota Hockey community,’’ Baidoo said in a statement.

In his role with the committee, Baidoo will lead the group in addressing issues of racism, discrimination and antisemitism that are reported to Minnesota Hockey, the governing body for youth and amateur hockey in the state. Those reports can be submitted via email to Diversity@Minnesotahockey.org. The committee will serve as a guide for Minnesota Hockey in efforts to promote increasing diversity in the organization. This will include marketing campaigns, events and educational programs to share hockey with families from all backgrounds and ethnicities.

“The addition of Jeff Baidoo is a wonderful and necessary step as we continue our efforts to truly make the game of hockey a sport for everybody in Minnesota,” Minnesota Hockey President Steve Oleheiser said in a statement. “There is a lack of diversity among the decision-makers in Minnesota Hockey, and Jeff will be a voice for others that may not have felt they’ve had one in the past. We are excited to bring his talent and insight to our organization.”

In its efforts to make hockey more inclusive, Minnesota Hockey will work with several partners, including the Wild, as well as Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, a member of the recently formed Hockey Diversity Alliance. Minnesota Hockey also has partnered with the University of Minnesota’s Global Institute for Responsible Sport Organizations (GIRSO) Social Innovation in Sport Competition. This effort will partner student groups with Minnesota Hockey to come up with a strategy to address diversity and inclusion within hockey in Minnesota. The competition will begin in January.