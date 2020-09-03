The Minnesota History Center in downtown St. Paul will reopen Oct. 1 after being shut down for months due to COVID-19.

Officials also announced that runs of its featured exhibits, including “First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota’s Mainroom,” and “Prince: Before the Rain,” have been extended to Jan. 3.

Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Entry will be limited in number. Museum officials recommend visitors buy tickets in advance. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 24.

Also opening Oct. 1 will be the Mille Lacs Indian Museum’s trading post in Onamia, Minn. The store featuring one-of-a-kind items made by Native artisans will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays.

The Minnesota Historical Society previously opened some seasonal historical sites, including the Lower Sioux Agency, Oliver Kelley Farm, Split Rock Lighthouse, and the trail sites Birch Coulee Battlefield, Marine Mill and Traverse des Sioux.

The society said it plans to resume self-guided tours at the State Capitol as soon as the Minnesota Department of Administration reopens the building. It also is working on plans to reopen additional historical sites, although none are likely to open before the end of the year, according to a news release.