Education in Minnesota Should Minnesota students have cellphones in class? It's often up to principals and teachers
Education in Minnesota Should Minnesota students have cellphones in class? It's often up to principals and teachers
Photography
Minnesota Historical Society re-enacts Battle of Oak Woods
Interpreters from the Minnesota Historical Society re-enacted the Battle of Oak Woods, which took place in the War of 1812, during the "Independence Day, 1898" celebration Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Historic Fort Snelling.
Photography
Somali Independence Day Festival
The Somali Week Festival, an annual cultural event that celebrates the heritage and traditions of the Somali community, kicked off Saturday July 1, 2023 with a Somali Independence Day Festival in Minneapolis.
A hearing was held to discuss the transfer of parkland to the Upper Sioux Community of the Dakota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a hearing about how the region would recreate a state park.
Photos: Twin Cities Rose Club's British Rose Show
The Twin Cities Rose Club's rose show highlighted around 150 exhibits with more than 100 different varieties of roses, including individual and multiple bloom specimens and floral arrangements. This year's theme is 'Touring Great Britain.'
Photography
Gallery: Grand Carnivale at Valleyfair
Grand Carnivale at Valleyfair in Shakoppee with a nighttime Spectacle of Color Parade that ends with block party filled with entertainers, dancers, and food.