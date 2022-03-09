More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
A tournament team of its own brightens moods, brings inspiration in Minneapolis
Players on the co-op boys' hockey program aim to be one of the city's "pockets of joy" after ending a state drought.
Sports
West helps Louisville oust Georgia Tech in ACC tourney 84-74
Jarrod West made two clutch 3-pointers late, scoring 20 points and adding four steals, to help Louisville hold off a furious rally by Georgia Tech in an 84-74 victory in the first round of the ACC tournament on Tuesday.
Sports
Delaware wins CAA tourney, gets first NCAA berth since 2014
Jyare Davis scored 18 points, Andrew Carr had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double and fifth-seeded Delaware beat No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington 59-55 on Tuesday night to claim the Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship.
Wild
Hopkins' Miller gets first taste of playing Wild at the X with Rangers
K'Andre Miller, a 22-year-old defenseman and in his second year with the Rangers, performed in front of family and has been a steady contributor in his second year in the NHL.
Sports
MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season
Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball bargained into the night for the second time in a week ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred's Tuesday deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season.