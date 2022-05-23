Upcoming state championships
Adapted softball: June 3-4 at Chanhassen High School.
Boys' tennis: June 7-10 at Baseline Tennis Center (2A) and Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center (1A).
Softball: June 9-10 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
Boys' and girls' track and field: June 9-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Boys' and girls' golf: June 14-15 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids (3A), Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, Pebble Creek in Becker (1A).
Boys' and girls' lacrosse: June 14, 16, 18 at Roseville and Stillwater high schools.
Baseball: June 14-16 at CHS Field in St. Paul (4A), Chaska Athletic Park (3A), Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud (2A) and Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud (1A). Championship games will be June 17 at Target Field.
Upcoming high school state championships
The spring seasons are nearing conclusions. Here's where the athletes hope to get and the titles they hope to win.
