Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, March 5
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Chaska 72, Eden Prairie 64
• Minnetonka 77, Waconia 64
• Prior Lake 99, Chanhassen 53
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• East Ridge 91, White Bear Lake 57
• Stillwater 79, St. Paul Central 65
• Tartan 73, Woodbury 53
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Anodver 84, Coon Rapids 59
• Anoka 95, Cambridge-Isanti 74
• Blaine 81, Duluth East 66
• Centennial 62, Forest Lake 51
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Brainerd 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 66
• Buffalo 88, Bemidji 77
• Moorhead 88, Rogers 71
• St. Michael-Albert. 80, Elk River 51
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Byron 89, Winona 48
• Northfield 43, Austin 39
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Mankato West 79, New Ulm 54
• Marshall 77, Worthington 60
• St. Peter 100, Hutchinson 70
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• South St. Paul 102, Mpls. Roosevelt 69
• St. Paul Harding 65, St. Paul High. Park 56
• St. Thomas Acad. St. Paul Como Park 58
• Two Rivers 81, Mpls. South 59
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• DeLaSalle 91, Columbia Heights 54
• Mahtomedi 64, Hill-Murray 48
• St. Anthony 66, North St. Paul 57
• St. Paul Johnson 77, Mpls. Camden 64
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Ben.-St. Marg. 112, Bloom. Kennedy 75
• Mound Westonka 77, Delano 75
• Orono 82, Cooper 29
• Richfield 89, Holy Angels 47
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Duluth Denfeld 80, Chisago Lakes 56
• Grand Rapids 61, Rock Ridge 27
• Hermantown 74, Cloquet 64
• Hibbing 66, North Branch 53
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Alexandria 115, Little Falls 51
CLASS 1A
Section 7 • second round
• Cherry 105, Bigfork 51
• Cromwell-Wright 59
• Deer River 87, Hill City 45
• Ely 61, McGregor 45
• Littlefork-Big Falls 82, Chisholm 70
• Mt. Iron-Buhl 68, Nashwauk-Keewatin 50
• North Woods 88, Northland 74
• South Ridge 77, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 57
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • championship
• Marshall 82, New Ulm 69
CLASS 2A
Section 7 • semifinals
• Crosby-Ironton 77, Pequot Lakes 49
• Proctor 46, Duluth Johnson 44
HOCKEY • BOYS
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• East Grand Forks 3, Northern Lakes 0
• Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Luverne 0
• Orono 8, Northfield 2
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Mahtomedi 0
