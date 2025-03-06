High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, March 5

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 6, 2025 at 6:12AM
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, March 5. (Provided/Zenfolio)

BASKETBALL • BOYS

CLASS 4A

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Chaska 72, Eden Prairie 64

• Minnetonka 77, Waconia 64

• Prior Lake 99, Chanhassen 53

Section 4 • quarterfinals

• East Ridge 91, White Bear Lake 57

• Stillwater 79, St. Paul Central 65

• Tartan 73, Woodbury 53

Section 7 • quarterfinals

• Anodver 84, Coon Rapids 59

• Anoka 95, Cambridge-Isanti 74

• Blaine 81, Duluth East 66

• Centennial 62, Forest Lake 51

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Brainerd 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 66

• Buffalo 88, Bemidji 77

• Moorhead 88, Rogers 71

• St. Michael-Albert. 80, Elk River 51

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Byron 89, Winona 48

• Northfield 43, Austin 39

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Mankato West 79, New Ulm 54

• Marshall 77, Worthington 60

• St. Peter 100, Hutchinson 70

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• South St. Paul 102, Mpls. Roosevelt 69

• St. Paul Harding 65, St. Paul High. Park 56

• St. Thomas Acad. St. Paul Como Park 58

• Two Rivers 81, Mpls. South 59

Section 4 • quarterfinals

• DeLaSalle 91, Columbia Heights 54

• Mahtomedi 64, Hill-Murray 48

• St. Anthony 66, North St. Paul 57

• St. Paul Johnson 77, Mpls. Camden 64

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Ben.-St. Marg. 112, Bloom. Kennedy 75

• Mound Westonka 77, Delano 75

• Orono 82, Cooper 29

• Richfield 89, Holy Angels 47

Section 7 • quarterfinals

• Duluth Denfeld 80, Chisago Lakes 56

• Grand Rapids 61, Rock Ridge 27

• Hermantown 74, Cloquet 64

• Hibbing 66, North Branch 53

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Alexandria 115, Little Falls 51

CLASS 1A

Section 7 • second round

• Cherry 105, Bigfork 51

• Cromwell-Wright 59

• Deer River 87, Hill City 45

• Ely 61, McGregor 45

• Littlefork-Big Falls 82, Chisholm 70

• Mt. Iron-Buhl 68, Nashwauk-Keewatin 50

• North Woods 88, Northland 74

• South Ridge 77, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 57

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 2 • championship

• Marshall 82, New Ulm 69

CLASS 2A

Section 7 • semifinals

• Crosby-Ironton 77, Pequot Lakes 49

• Proctor 46, Duluth Johnson 44

HOCKEY • BOYS

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• East Grand Forks 3, Northern Lakes 0

• Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Luverne 0

• Orono 8, Northfield 2

• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Mahtomedi 0

