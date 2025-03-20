High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, March 19

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

March 20, 2025 at 3:43AM
Moorhead guard David Mack (0) and Wayzata guard Ryan Mann (5) get tangled up as they fight for a loose ball in the second half of a MSHSL Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday at the Target Center. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wednesday

Badminton

LAKE

• Edina 7, Minnetonka 0

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Edison 5, North 2

• Southwest 7, South 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 4, Central 3

• Highland Park 6, Washington 1

• Johnson 7, Humboldt 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Prairie 5, Bloomington Kennedy 2

Basketball • Boys

Class 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation semifinals

• Moorhead 85, Anoka 77

• Rochester John Marshall 78, Apple Valley 53

Class 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation semifinals

• Byron 63, Duluth Denfeld 60

• DeLaSalle 61, St. Paul Harding 54

Class 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation semifinals

• Minnehaha Academy 78, Pelican Rapids 61

• Montevideo 62, Pequot Lakes 39

