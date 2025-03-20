Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, March 19

Wednesday
Badminton
LAKE
• Edina 7, Minnetonka 0
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison 5, North 2
• Southwest 7, South 0
ST. PAUL CITY
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
Wednesday
Badminton
LAKE
• Edina 7, Minnetonka 0
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison 5, North 2
• Southwest 7, South 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 4, Central 3
• Highland Park 6, Washington 1
• Johnson 7, Humboldt 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eden Prairie 5, Bloomington Kennedy 2
Basketball • Boys
Class 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation semifinals
• Moorhead 85, Anoka 77
• Rochester John Marshall 78, Apple Valley 53
Class 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation semifinals
• Byron 63, Duluth Denfeld 60
• DeLaSalle 61, St. Paul Harding 54
Class 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation semifinals
• Minnehaha Academy 78, Pelican Rapids 61
• Montevideo 62, Pequot Lakes 39
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.