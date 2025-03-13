Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, March 12
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • championship
• Shakopee 62, Prior Lake 57
Section 5 • championship
• Maple Grove 90, Champlin Park 81
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • championship
• Mankato East 75, Marshall 48
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Minnehaha Academy 92, St. Croix Prep 54
• St. Croix Lutheran 64, St. Paul Humboldt 50
Section 6 • semifinals
• Albany 96, Holdingford 64
• Spectrum 63, Sauk Centre 54
Section 7 • semifinals
• Esko 79, Pierz 66
• Pequot Lakes 59, Staples-Motley 37
Section 8 • semifinals
• Barnesville 73, Thief River Falls 58
• Pelican Rapids 62, East Grand Forks 49
CLASS 1A
Section 5 • semifinals
• Nevis 80, Browerville 54
• Upsala 84, Braham 64
Section 6 • semifinals
• Henning 71, Ada-Borup West 69
• West Central 61, Benson 50
Section 8 • semifinals
• Kittson County Central 67, Fertile-Beltrami 51
• Red Lake County 60, Stephen-Argyle 42
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Eastview 62, Anoka 39
• Hopkins 70, Chaska 64
• Lakeville North 47, Brainerd 20
• Maple Grove 71, White Bear Lake 39
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Alexandria 60, DeLaSalle 40
• Benilde-St. Marg. 84, Stewartville 58
• Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Monticello 50
• Marshall 67, Rock Ridge 51
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Crosby-Ironton 75, Barnesville 50
• Minnehaha Academy 68, Caledonia 63
• Minnewaska 60, Sauk Centre 53
• Providence Academy 84, NRHEG 50
