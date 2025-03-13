High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, March 12

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 13, 2025 at 5:10AM
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BASKETBALL • BOYS

CLASS 4A

Section 2 • championship

• Shakopee 62, Prior Lake 57

Section 5 • championship

• Maple Grove 90, Champlin Park 81

CLASS 3A

Section 2 • championship

• Mankato East 75, Marshall 48

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • semifinals

• Minnehaha Academy 92, St. Croix Prep 54

• St. Croix Lutheran 64, St. Paul Humboldt 50

Section 6 • semifinals

• Albany 96, Holdingford 64

• Spectrum 63, Sauk Centre 54

Section 7 • semifinals

• Esko 79, Pierz 66

• Pequot Lakes 59, Staples-Motley 37

Section 8 • semifinals

• Barnesville 73, Thief River Falls 58

• Pelican Rapids 62, East Grand Forks 49

CLASS 1A

Section 5 • semifinals

• Nevis 80, Browerville 54

• Upsala 84, Braham 64

Section 6 • semifinals

• Henning 71, Ada-Borup West 69

• West Central 61, Benson 50

Section 8 • semifinals

• Kittson County Central 67, Fertile-Beltrami 51

• Red Lake County 60, Stephen-Argyle 42

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Eastview 62, Anoka 39

• Hopkins 70, Chaska 64

• Lakeville North 47, Brainerd 20

• Maple Grove 71, White Bear Lake 39

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Alexandria 60, DeLaSalle 40

• Benilde-St. Marg. 84, Stewartville 58

• Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Monticello 50

• Marshall 67, Rock Ridge 51

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Crosby-Ironton 75, Barnesville 50

• Minnehaha Academy 68, Caledonia 63

• Minnewaska 60, Sauk Centre 53

• Providence Academy 84, NRHEG 50

